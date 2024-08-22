Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 91200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Honey Badger Silver Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$4.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.06.
About Honey Badger Silver
Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.
