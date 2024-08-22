Gaimin (GMRX) Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Gaimin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaimin has a market cap of $7.89 million and $259,139.95 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin launched on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00118761 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $88,829.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

