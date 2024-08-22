Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,240,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,537,000 after buying an additional 364,298 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 384,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 218,023 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 176,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 170,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

FDVV traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 447,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,584. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.