Ergo (ERG) Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $58.80 million and approximately $393,129.91 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,959.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.29 or 0.00571339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009685 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00105159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00263316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00032032 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00039724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00072289 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,032,836 coins and its circulating supply is 77,033,556 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.