Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Up 8%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $138.40 and last traded at $138.15. 794,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,339,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.88.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.68.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $10,180,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.