Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 8223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Defense Metals Trading Up 3.6 %
The company has a market cap of C$37.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.
About Defense Metals
Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.
