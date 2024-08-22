Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,223. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $116.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.