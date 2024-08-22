Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading 7.2% Higher

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. 1,550,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,289,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

