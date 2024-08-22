Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $139.72. 1,386,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

