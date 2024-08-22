Burr Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Burr Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.2% of Burr Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Burr Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $920.00 to $915.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.22 on Wednesday, reaching $881.42. 1,464,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $849.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $785.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $530.56 and a fifty-two week high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.