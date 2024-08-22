BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.62

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.62 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 958457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

