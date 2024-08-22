BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.62

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.62 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 958457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
