Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Down 11.1%

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 522,454 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 283,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of C$11.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

Get Bayhorse Silver alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.