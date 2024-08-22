Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$26.00 and last traded at C$117.80, with a volume of 561871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$117.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a C$122.00 target price on Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$127.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$116.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$122.81.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.6437811 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

