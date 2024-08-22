Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Cap of $9.51 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.50 or 0.00038419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $9.51 billion and approximately $293.95 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012569 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,773,417 coins and its circulating supply is 404,770,317 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

