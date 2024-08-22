Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 19,704 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,704 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,495,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,069,000 after buying an additional 46,567 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.45. 21,175,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,905,674. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,115,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,659,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,004 shares of company stock worth $4,348,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.