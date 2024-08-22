Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,389 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,027 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $291.39. 787,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.53. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.