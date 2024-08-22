Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 939 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,813,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,869 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,867 shares of company stock worth $2,077,526 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $70.09. 3,561,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,937. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.59.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

