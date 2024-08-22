Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,136 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.14% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 42,950 shares during the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,514,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 169,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,595. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

