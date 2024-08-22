Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,596 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.45. 552,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,834. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

