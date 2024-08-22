Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $13.46 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,382 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $13,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,645,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000.

SPHQ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,372. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

