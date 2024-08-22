Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,561,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,152. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $83.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

