Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 56,675 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,675 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,015,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,355,000 after buying an additional 332,709 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after buying an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $69,215,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,019,000 after acquiring an additional 957,139 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,998,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,505,701. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.48. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Maxim Group cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

