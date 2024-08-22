Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 21,578 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,030. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

