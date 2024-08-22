AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Lowered by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $10,395,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,420,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,490 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.5 %

AZN traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $85.56. 4,168,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,328,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $265.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

