American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,817 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,756 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $657,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $6.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.30. 3,501,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,977. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.53. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $256.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

