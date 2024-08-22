Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.40

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.40 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.40 ($0.63), with a volume of 39853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.40 ($0.65).

Accsys Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The company has a market capitalization of £123.25 million, a PE ratio of -731.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.70.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

