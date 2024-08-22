Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 97,711.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,422.94.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.3 %

TDG traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,313.71. 158,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,905. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,271.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,246.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,708 shares of company stock worth $133,146,005 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

