Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 280.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after buying an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,487,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after buying an additional 3,763,666 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after buying an additional 3,741,206 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after buying an additional 2,961,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.64. 2,671,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,118. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.09.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

