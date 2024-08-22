Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 675 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.24. 1,322,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $97.29. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

