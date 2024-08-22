14,465 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Purchased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE FSK traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,044. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

