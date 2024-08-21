Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.39. 785,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,355,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Zuora Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $689,205.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $61,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, insider Peter Hirsch sold 58,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $527,899.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,967.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $689,205.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $61,804.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,666 shares of company stock worth $3,408,961 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $12,620,000. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at about $3,426,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Zuora by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 889.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 151,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 136,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

