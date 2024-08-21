Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $115-117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.13 million. Zuora also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.56-0.58 EPS.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.86.

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. 2,827,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Zuora has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $33,629.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $689,205.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $33,629.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

