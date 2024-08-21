ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Issues Earnings Results

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 1.4 %

ZIM stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.49%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

