Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.49 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Fiserv stock opened at $168.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $169.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.68. The firm has a market cap of $98.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,800 shares of company stock worth $11,655,728. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,147,305,000 after buying an additional 417,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $900,674,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

