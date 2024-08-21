XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 7 Per Share

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON XPS opened at GBX 310 ($4.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of £640.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,244.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 308.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 264.37. XPS Pensions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 180 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.42).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 315 ($4.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 160,965 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.13), for a total value of £511,868.70 ($665,110.06). Corporate insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers pension advisory; independent consultancy; DB master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services. The company also provides pension administer services, such as payroll, scheme administration, outsourcing, payroll, scheme accounting, and scam identification and protection services, as well as member communication, de-risking projects, GMP equalization, data audits and cleansing, and trustee secretarial services.

