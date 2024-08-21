Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684,499 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $80,283,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,847,000 after buying an additional 1,472,435 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,861,000 after buying an additional 942,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,765.0% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 932,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,122,000 after acquiring an additional 882,505 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.96. 1,534,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

