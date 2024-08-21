Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Trading Up 11.5 %
Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.41.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 179.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
