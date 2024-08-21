William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Magic Software Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $136.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.10 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $530.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.06. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,635 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 2,254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 65,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

