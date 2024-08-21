WhiteCoin Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $296,387.30 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00104439 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011385 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 451.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.