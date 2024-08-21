Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 3rd

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WEA stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

