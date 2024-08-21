Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 3rd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.