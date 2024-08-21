Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Global High Income Fund
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Doximity: The ‘Facebook for Doctors’ Surges After Earnings Beat
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Value Investing: Unearthing 3 Hidden Gems in Today’s Market
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Southwest Airlines Rises as Elliott Management Targets Leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.