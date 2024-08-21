Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

