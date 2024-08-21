Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE:EHI)

