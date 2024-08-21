Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (WDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on September 3rd

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:WDI opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

