West Coast Financial LLC Buys 335 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunpointe LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 24.4% in the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.8% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 936,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $245,762,000 after purchasing an additional 50,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 148,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

NYSE V traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,601,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,219,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

