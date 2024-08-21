Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Lessened by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Welltower were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,039,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 26.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,748,369,000 after buying an additional 5,173,079 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $309,917,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,771,000 after buying an additional 849,898 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.41. 347,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,124. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average of $99.45. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 330.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

