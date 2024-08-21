Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Equities research analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNL. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $17.66 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $105.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 93.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

