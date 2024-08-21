Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $42,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $111,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 85,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.5% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 72.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 118,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,290,000 after acquiring an additional 49,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.21. 379,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,503. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.