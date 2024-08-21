Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after buying an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.56. 14,423,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,599,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $64,215,464.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 644,511,850 shares in the company, valued at $42,144,629,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $64,215,464.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 644,511,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,144,629,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,970,613 shares of company stock valued at $723,987,410. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.