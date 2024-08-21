Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $25.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $17.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. Viasat has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $55,947,695.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,545,334 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Viasat by 11,033.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

