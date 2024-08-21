Veracity Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 102,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,661 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

